Totnes Friends of Palestine are encouraging people to attend a Palestinian Supper & Storytelling Evening in Tiverton.
Storyteller David Heathfield said: “I’m delighted to invite you to a very special night of food, music and powerful stories from Gaza.
“I’ll be sharing amazing stories told by young Gazans — and retold in their names by me.”
The stories come from a project David is running together with Haneen Khaled Jadallah — Tell a Child in Gaza’s Tale-created to amplify young Palestinian voices.
He will be joined live by musicians Kimwei McCarthy, Lisa Rowe and Christopher Dance, who will weave music through the evening and there will be a special guest from Gaza.
It’s happening on Tuesday March 3 at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Tiverton EX16 4DL.
More details on 07791 269508.
