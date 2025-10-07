This Friday evening (October10), Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum has organised an Illustrated talk called Lost to the Sea at 7pm at Dodbrooke Hall.
It is hosted by Lisa Woollett who is the author and photographer of several award-winning books about the sea, beachcombing and mud-larking.
Her latest book is Lost to the Sea: A Journey Round the Edges of Britain and Ireland.
Over two years, she went in search of traces of the ghost coastline lying just off our shores, from submerged forests and Iron Age settlements to drowned churches and medieval towns.
Among the most haunting was Devon’s lost village of Hallsands which she visited by kayak with a local climber.
More details from the Museum by calling 01548 853235 or visit: www.kingsbridgemuseum.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.