Opposition politicians have refuted suggestions that their views have been included in a central strategy that will dictate Devon’s priorities.
All of Reform UK’s members and their Conservative peers abstained from voting for a strategic plan that sets out the priorities Devon County Council will focus on between now and 2029.
The wide-ranging plan claims to have one vision, six strategic priorities – that cover children and young people, supporting independence and a ‘green’ Devon – as well as 35 commitments.
Besides the public and Devon Youth Parliament, a report presented to the full council said “all members have been consulted”.
Councillor Julian Brazil, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, has frequently expressed a desire to work collaboratively with all members.
“Cllr Brazil’s foreword tells me every councillor has been consulted, so I’d like to know when and where specifically my opinions were taken on board,” said Reform UK Councillor Sue Davies
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, the leader of the Conservative group, said he “agreed” on the point about the levels of consultation but noted there were “lots of bits I can support”.
“This plan is written by your administration, it is your plan moving forward, and I agree with some of it because it is built on some things from the last administration including things I started as a [former] cabinet member,” he said.
The Reform UK leader, Councillor Michael Fife Cook, stated he thought the plan was a “lost opportunity”.
“You should have asked all of us, not said you have when you haven’t. We need something to reach for in the next four years, and if you have faith in us, you will take it off the agenda, hold it in front of all of us, and let us have some different ideas.”
Councillor James Buczkowski, Liberal Democrat, the cabinet member for finance, said all councillors had been invited to a day to discuss the strategic plan, and the output of that was communicated to members too.
He added there was also an invite to a subsequent meeting, and that the corporate plan had been debated at cabinet, where all members had an opportunity to comment on it, and that a full member workshop had happened.
Cllr Buczkowski added that other opportunities had been given for councillors to have their say.
“It is simply disappointing that there is an attempt to shift the narrative away from the clear ambition of this council,” he said.
Cllr Brazil said he was “proud of the plan”.
Addressing Cllr Fife Cook, he added: “I understand your frustration, as I have been where you were for many years and what I’m asking for is constructive engagement,” he said.
“Where you think we have it right and where you think we have got it wrong, let us know, and where you have got ideas.
Cllr Brazil suggested the plan was a “dynamic, living document” that would evolve.
Councillor Robin Julian, Reform UK, asked whether a vote could be taken on sections of the plan rather than having one vote on the entirety of it.
However, the vote on the entire document was pursued, and went down party lines, with all Reform UK and Conservative members abstaining alongside the non-aligned member Cllr Ed Hill and Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent members voting in favour of it.
