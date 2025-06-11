Devon County Council has confirmed its new political leadership following the May elections, appointing its Leader, Deputy Leader, and Cabinet Members at the first full council meeting.
The Cabinet, responsible for key decision-making, is made up of the Leader and up to nine councillors drawn from the full membership. Each member takes on a specific portfolio reflecting the council’s priorities.
Councillor Julian Brazil has been named Leader of the Council. As political head, he will guide the council’s strategic direction. He also serves as Cabinet Member for Education and Learning, overseeing schools, early years services, school transport, and future planning.
Councillor Paul Arnott has been appointed Deputy Leader. He will lead work on local government reform and collaborate with partners to improve how services are delivered. He also acts as the council’s main link with South West Water, raising concerns over water quality and environmental performance.
Councillor Richard Keeling will lead on adult social care, while Councillor Simon Clist is responsible for the ‘One Devon Estate’ - managing the council’s land, buildings, farms, and educational properties.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson heads up the council’s climate action work, championing the Devon Climate Declaration and pushing green initiatives. Her brief also includes coastal protection, biodiversity, and safeguarding the county’s natural heritage.
Children’s services are divided between Councillor Denise Bickley, who covers Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and Councillor Richard Jefferies, who oversees children’s social care.
Councillor Dan Thomas takes charge of public highways, and Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin will lead on rural affairs, including improving broadband and digital access across the countryside.
Councillor James Buczkowski is responsible for the council’s finances - from setting the budget and monitoring spending to ensuring long-term financial stability.
