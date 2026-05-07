The Devon County Show will deliver its most dynamic Devon Woodlands feature yet.
The Show will feature high‑energy displays from The Devon Axe Team and a demonstration on pole climbing by the Bicton students, who will take centre stage in a newly expanded woodland area for 2026.
The performances will form a central part of the feature, which will also include educational displays and practical woodland skills demonstrations.
Alongside the programme, the Show has confirmed a growing line-up of exhibitors, including Elmstar, Arbortec, and Hartwood, with further interest continuing to build as momentum around the area grows.
A major new development for 2026 is a dedicated speakers’ programme, curated by Jon Govier of Bicton College and hosted within the marquee, which will also include a hospitality space for networking and discussion. Confirmed contributors include Sorbus, Tight Line Arb, the Arboricultural Association, Greenline Arb, and Advanced Arb.
Education and engagement will be a major focus, with Black Mountains College and Hi-Line Training delivering demonstrations and ‘have-a-go’ activities to help visitors explore woodland skills and training pathways.
The expanded feature will also host a lively programme of demonstrations and craft displays, including chain-sawing, wood carving and lathing.
Show Manager Lisa Moore said: “The expansion of Devon Woodlands reflects the growing importance of woodland skills, sustainable land management, and rural careers. This year we’ve also seen our highest-ever number of entries to the Woodland Competitions, sponsored by The Woodland Trust — a really encouraging sign of the momentum and interest building in this area.
With such an exceptional line-up of exhibitors, experts, and demonstrators, this year’s feature promises to be both inspiring and truly unforgettable for visitors.”
The enhanced Devon Woodlands feature will run across all three days of the Devon County Show, taking place at Westpoint, Exeter, from 21-23 May.
To find out more and to book your advance tickets to the show and save, visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
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