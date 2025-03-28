A new arrival at a much-loved Devon attraction has been given a daffodil-themed name to mark a leading end-of-life charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, taking place throughout March.
Pennywell Farm marked Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal this week when the charity’s nurses, volunteers and fundraisers visited to meet a two-week-old Pygmy goat who has since been named Daphne.
The name was chosen by Marie Curie supporters on the charity’s Instagram channel from a selection of four – with just one vote between first and second place.
The other names were Daffodil, Daffy and Marie.
The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end-of-life charity through March to help Marie Curie bring expert end-of-life care to more people.
Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to almost 40,000 people across the UK via its hospices and through nursing care in people’s own homes.
Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms and navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.
There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie is calling on the residents of Devon to support its Great Daffodil Appeal this March by giving up a few hours to distribute the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for a donation.
Collections are ongoing until the end of the month and into April in spots including Tavistock, Ivybridge and Torquay.
Mandy Fosbrooke, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Devon, said: “We believe everyone deserves the best possible end-of-life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Devon whilst also helping us continue to bring vital hospice care to more people.
“We’re delighted that Pennywell has supported us today with the naming of one of their newborns to help us spread the word.
By giving up your time you’ll be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end-of-life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.”
Marie Curie's Clinical Nurse Manager, Jenny Evans was joined by daughter Hope, who would like to follow in her mum’s footsteps. She said: “We’re so grateful to all volunteers who give their time to the Great Daffodil Appeal. Their support means we’re able to provide expert care to people who are going through some of the toughest times and help a dying person to have the best possible end of life."
To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Mandy Fosbrooke [email protected]
For more information or to donate go to Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil