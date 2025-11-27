Freemasons from across Devon gathered at the Exmouth Masonic Hall to celebrate the latest round of charitable grants distributed through the William Alexander Kneel Endowment Fund (The WAKE Fund).
A Total of £30,250 was presented on the night to 20 grassroots Devon charities and community organisations, each sponsored by a local Devonshire Masonic Lodge.
These awards were made possible by the WAKE Fund, established through the vision and generosity of the late William Kneel, Provincial Grand Master of Devonshire from 1970 to 1984 and former owner of Kneel’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning service. He founded the fund to create a lasting legacy of charitable giving across the county.
Today, the WAKE fund stands at over £2.3m, kept safe by careful investment by the trustees.
Nicholas Ball, Head of Devonshire Freemasons, said:
“This is one of the proudest moments of our Masonic year.
“We know that small, local charities are often the ones making the biggest difference, and with rising pressures on their services, our support matters more now than ever before. To be able to contribute to the wellbeing of communities across Devon, especially as we celebrate our 250th Anniversary, is an incredible privilege.”
Andrew Hall, Charity Lead for Devonshire Freemasons, Said “Freemasonry is built on friendship, integrity and charity and is deeply rooted in the communities we serve. These donations allow us to extend a helping hand to those making a real difference on the ground and we are proud to support their vital work”
Anthony Eldred, Assistant Head of Devonshire Freemasons, lead the proceedings of the evening and was honoured to read out the names and goals of each organisation being supported. He said afterwards: “
The organisations who received support during this round of donations included:
Erme Primary School (nominated by Erme Lodge No. 1091) – Donation of £1,500.
They are looking to redevelop the playgroup area, including some new spaces designed for those with neurodivergences.
They have raised around £4k towards their £17k target so far.
The Devon Air Ambulance Trust (Nominated by Duncombe Lodge No. 1486) – Donation of £1,500.
The charity has been operating an air ambulance in the country for just over 33 years and in that time they have responded to 35,662 call outs as of the presentation evening.
St John’s Church, Totnes (Nominated by Pleiades Lodge No. 710) – Donation of £1,500.
Although built in 1832, the church suffered an arson attack in 1976 gutting the inside.
This was rebuilt to provide a modern community space on three levels, along with a lift.
The lift is now in need of replacement and the church has its “Lift Off appeal” to raise the £85k needed to provide that replacement.
and Elburton Primary School (Nominated by Trinity Lodge No. 3403) – Donation of £1,500.
When it was built it included a pool but this was not heated and had no filtration system.
Their Arthur’s Too Pool For School seeks to repair the pool and make it fit for the 21st Century.
They have a goal of around £300k to complete the works.
