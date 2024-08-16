The hedge cutting season will soon be in full swing and the Devon Hedge Award is now open for applications from farmers and others who carry out “healthy hedge trimming”.
The methods and variety of hedge trimming can make a big difference to the wildlife value of Devon’s hedges. Although annual autumn flailing is an effective method of controlling a hedge, there are regimes that can bring much great benefits to wildlife and that may cost less. Possible options include:
Incremental trimming – whereby the hedge is allowed to grow slightly bigger each time it is cut, whether annually or less frequently. If the hedge gets too big it can then be cut back harder.
Trimming every two, three or more years- so that the hedge produces lots of flowers and fruit, which do not get a chance to develop on annually close-cut hedges (flowers and fruit generally develop on the previous year’s growth).
Traditional hedge laying – cutting at the base of each stem to create a hinge that stays alive when the stem is bent over, tight on top of the bank.Conservation hedge laying – whereby less of the existing hedge is cut out and a bigger laid hedge is created.
Dr Rob Wolton, Chair of the Devon Hedge Group, explains:
“Every Devon hedge is different in some respect, and we are keen that the way that they are cut relates to needs and benefits of each individual hedge.
“Choosing the correct hedge trimming option can create great benefits for wildlife and can save money too.
“Devon’s hedges are of international importance as a historical, cultural, wildlife and landscape resource. We really hope as many people as possible get involved and apply for their award. If the award scheme goes a small way to instilling a sense of pride in our hedges and all the benefits they provide, then I will be a happy man.”
The closing date for applications is December 31 2024.
The application form can be found on the Devon Hedge Group website https://devonhedges.org/devon-hedge-awards/ along with further information about the group and lots of resources about hedges and hedge management.