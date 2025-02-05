The South Devon based holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages hosted their annual owner event, ‘Holiday Letting Secrets’ recently.
Over 30 guests attended the evening at Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa, where they enjoyed the latest market insights on Devon’s holiday letting industry.
Designed with new, current and aspiring holiday home owners in mind, the event included information on the latest tourism booking trends and patterns, details on changing legislations, and all important statistic-based predictions for the 2025 season.
In addition to enjoying a presentation from the agency’s Marketing Manager Emily Mercer, and New Property Consultant Lana Stephens, guests were also treated to talks from Stags Estate Agents, and Zeal Tax.
The latter provided holiday let tax advice, insights on the government’s abolishment of the Furnish Holiday Let Regime, as well as guidance on business rates and the changes in stamp duty.
Emily Mercer said “We were thrilled to host our event once again – we always strive to provide up-to-date, useful information to help holiday home owners truly make the most of their property. Ensuring properties achieve their optimum booking and income potential is our passion!”
Suzy Thompson Yates, Owner Experience Manager, adds “With so many businesses in this stunning region relying on tourism, we believe it is important to bring as many guests to the area as possible. Hopefully some of our hints and tips will help owners to hone their offering and attract even more people to the area in 2025.”
Emily finishes “According to our recent survey, over 80 per cent of Brits are looking to enjoy a staycation this year, and with 25 per cent of those indicating a preference for the South West as a destination, we are exceptionally hopeful that 2025 will be busy.
Early indications suggest that short breaks will continue to be popular, with an increase also in last minute getaways”.