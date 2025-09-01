This was a time when motor vehicles were becoming popular, and the beauties of the moor being opened up to new visitors. The hospitality industry grew, with more tea-rooms and hotels opening up. In Ivybridge itself, there was a new owner at Stowford Paper Mill, Portals, with contracts to make paper for government documents like banknotes and pension books. People enjoyed the new opportunities the 1920’s brought to socialise, with clubs and societies such as the British Legion and the Women’s Institute opening up. There was even a ‘cinedrome’ where early films, silent films in black and white for most of the decade, were shown. The exhibition opens on the afternoon of Monday 8 September and runs until Saturday 20 September.