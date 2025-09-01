Ivybridge Library at The Watermark shall be host to a travelling exhibition about life in Devon 100 years ago, with a special focus on Dartmoor and on Ivybridge.
The ‘Ivybridge and Dartmoorin the 1920s’ exhibition aims to highlight the dramatic changes that took place during this time period in around around the area. It is part of a wider festival celebrating life across Devon during the 1920’s time period - offering visitors a chance to imagine life in our communities 100 years ago.
This was a time when motor vehicles were becoming popular, and the beauties of the moor being opened up to new visitors. The hospitality industry grew, with more tea-rooms and hotels opening up. In Ivybridge itself, there was a new owner at Stowford Paper Mill, Portals, with contracts to make paper for government documents like banknotes and pension books. People enjoyed the new opportunities the 1920’s brought to socialise, with clubs and societies such as the British Legion and the Women’s Institute opening up. There was even a ‘cinedrome’ where early films, silent films in black and white for most of the decade, were shown. The exhibition opens on the afternoon of Monday 8 September and runs until Saturday 20 September.
Julia Neville, Festival of Devon in the 1920’s project manager said: “After the First World War ended many people wanted to forget its horrors and enjoy life again. Some traditional activities like the Horticultural Show and Sports Day were revived, but there were new hobbies to enjoy, like going to ’the pictures’ , swimming in the old reservoir, or outings in a motor charabanc to take.”
The Watermark will be open from 9am and the exhibition is free to enter.
