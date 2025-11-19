Patients in Devon are being reminded of the benefits of ordering repeat prescriptions using the NHS App.
Record numbers of Devon residents are now accessing services through the NHS App, which provides a quick and convenient way to order repeat medications.
As the NHS gets ready for winter – its busiest time of year – patients can also help their local surgery by using the app.
Dr Alex Degan, a GP in Devon and primary care medical director at NHS Devon said: “It’s great that so many people in Devon are now taking advantage of the NHS App to request repeat prescriptions.
“Using this feature helps patients save time and avoids calls to their GP practice. It also allows patients to request medication at their convenience with a few simple taps on their phone.
“And with winter coming, using the NHS App has a particularly important role to play as it helps relieve pressure on local NHS services.”
The NHS app offers patients a secure and convenient way to access a range of healthcare services, including ordering repeat prescriptions.
Patients can request repeat prescriptions 24/7, without having to travel, call or wait for their practice to open. They can also use the app to change where they collect prescriptions.
Patients don’t need to call to find out the status of prescriptions, as they can see it’s being managed on the app. This shortens the telephone queue and frees up staff time to focus on other matters.
The app also allows patients to see all their prescription information in one place, including prescription statuses and when their medications were last ordered.
As well as ordering repeat prescriptions, patients can use the NHS app to:
View their GP health record to see information like your allergies and medicines (if your GP has given you access to your detailed medical record, you can also see information like test results), register organ donation decisions. choose how the NHS uses your data, users can download the app on their smartphone or tablet via the Google Play or App Store or access the same services in a web browser by logging in through the NHS website.
To use the NHS App or log in through the NHS website, you must be aged 13 or over and registered with an NHS GP surgery in England.
To set up a login, you need an email address and a mobile or landline number.
This login will also give you access to lots of health and care websites and apps, including NHS services, online pharmacies, patient access services, and online consultation services.
This app helps you to choose the best NHS A&E or Walk-in centre for your circumstances.
It will allow you to search for local NHS sites, either by postcode, phone location or device location. The Wait Times for each site are displayed in the app.
They are encouraging patients to use the NHS app, instead of Patient Access and myGP.
The NHS App is clearer and it also allows easier communications between the Practice and Patients.
Find out more about the NHS App at www.nhs.uk/nhs-app
