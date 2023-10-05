DEVON Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Dr Davina Cull, who takes a wealth of experience, passion, and commitment to the charity's mission.
Dr Davina Cull has had an impressive 25-year career in and around the criminal justice system.
With experience in key statutory agencies like the Police, Local Authority, and Office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Davina has also held statutory duties in partnership with various Criminal Justice System bodies, and holds a Master’s and Doctorate in related subjects.
However, her favourite professional experiences have been in the voluntary and charity sector, where she has served as a service manager and trustee, embodying compassion, creativity, and ambition.
Dr Davina Cull has dedicated her career to working directly with individuals who have experienced trauma and harm, supporting their recovery and healing.
She also possesses expertise in offender management, providing a balanced perspective that is grounded in experience.
A champion of social justice, equality, and inclusion, Davina has played a significant role at the strategic level in addressing violence against women and girls.
Her role as a commissioner of rape and sexual violence services for the last three years underscores her dedication to securing rights and entitlements for all.
Commenting, Dr Davina Cull said: “I am truly honoured to join the incredible team at Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services.
"My journey has been driven by a deep commitment to social justice, equality, and supporting survivors of trauma.
"I believe that every individual has a right to explore all approaches that help healing, and empowerment, and I'm excited to lead an organisation that shares these values.
"I am eager to learn from our dedicated staff, trustees, stakeholders and of course service users. I am committed to fostering open communication and collaboration. Together, we will work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the lives of those we support. I look forward to the journey ahead and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact."
Davina lives in Devon with her husband and son, and in her spare time she enjoys competing in triathlons, running and swimming, as well as adventures in her camper-van.
Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services said: "With her leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to our mission, we are confident that Davina will lead us to forward in our ongoing commitment to justice, equality, and support for survivors."