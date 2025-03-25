FUEL LIVE the business growth event returns this April to equip the region’s food & drink brands with the strategies, insights, and connections they need to scale smarter.
It returns on Wednesday April 30, bringing together ambitious food & drink founders, marketers, and industry leaders to tackle their biggest growth challenges head-on.
After last year’s sell-out success, demand for a second event has been overwhelming, proving just how vital real, actionable marketing strategies are for food & drink brands navigating an increasingly competitive market.
FUEL LIVE 2025 is set to be even bigger, providing founders with the clarity, confidence, and strategies they need to scale their brands effectively.
Taking place at The Forge at Winslade Manor, Exeter, the event will bring together expert speakers, real founder stories, and hands-on workshops covering email marketing, paid social, and digital growth strategies that actually drive revenue.
The headline keynote comes from Will Little, founder of Little’s Coffee, fresh from BBC’s Dragons’ Den.
Will is set to deliver an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to scale a food & drink brand to £4M+ in sales – the wins, the challenges, and the lessons he wishes he’d known sooner.
FUEL LIVE will also feature industry experts, marketing specialists, and real brand founders, all sharing practical strategies that attendees can implement straight away.
The event is proudly supported by the Food Marketing Club, Taste Of The West, Food Drink Devon, RAW PR, Pelosi Creative Studio, and Girl Behind The Lens, with a shared mission to champion and empower the region’s food & drink businesses.
Born and bred in Devon, KW Marketing, led by Founder & CEO Kate Williams, has become the ‘go-to’ digital marketing agency for food & drink brands in the South West and beyond. Known for turning marketing into real revenue, KW Marketing has helped brands increase online sales, grow customer bases, and scale their businesses with proven, data-driven strategies.
Founder & CEO of KW Marketing, Kate Williams, said:
"Last year’s FUEL LIVE was one of the proudest moments of my career. We saw brands coming together, sharing their journeys, and leaving with real, practical strategies to grow. It wasn’t just a networking event - it was a room full of food & drink brands learning exactly how to scale their businesses online.
The feedback we received was incredible, and we knew we had to do it again. This time, it’s even bigger, with more insights, more expert-led sessions, and even more opportunities to take your brand to the next level.
If you’re serious about scaling your brand in 2025, this is the event you need to be at.”
With a proven track record of driving real results for food & drink brands, KW Marketing is on a mission to help ambitious brands sell more, scale faster, and grow smarter. Under Kate’s leadership, the agency has worked with brands across the UK to increase online revenue, grow customer bases, and maximise marketing ROI.
FUEL LIVE 2025 takes place on Wednesday April 30 between 9.30am and 12.30pm, at The Forge at Winslade Manor, Exeter