A new project celebrating Devon's world-class heritage has been launched by the Devonshire Association.
Running throughout 2025, the initiative aims to highlight six of Devon's gems and begins in the heart of Tavistock.
The six sites are Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site, the Jurassic Coast, the North Devon Biosphere Reserve, the Exeter City of Literature, the English Riviera Global Geopark, and the Exeter Book of Anglo-Saxon poetry in Exeter Cathedral.
As part of this celebration, twelve Discovery Days will be held across the county, free for the public to attend.
The festivities kick off in Tavistock, part of the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site, with a day of talks and exhibits on Saturday, April 26.
Visitors can learn about copper mining, Tavistock’s history, and the town’s Victorian architecture through engaging presentations from experts.
Following the talks, a guided walk along Tavistock Canal and at Devon Great Consols at Gulworthy, will take place on Saturday, May 17.
Archaeologists will lead the walk, offering fresh insights into Devon’s significant industrial past.
Other Discovery Days are planned in various locations, including Beer, Braunton Burrows and Exeter.
Three special flagship events will also be held, including a meeting at Petroc College’s campus in Tiverton, Mid Devon on May 10, focusing on all six sites.
On Saturday, May 24 there will be a study day on ‘Exeter Cathedral: Past, Present and Future’ in Exeter and in November, an evening event at the University of Plymouth will be dedicated to ‘Climate Change and Devon’s Environment’.
The Devonshire Association (founded in 1862) is grateful to the National Lottery for supporting the events through funding.
For more information about the Discovery Days and to book tickets, visit the Devonshire Association's website. All participants will receive a free booklet titled ‘Celebrating Devon's World-Class Heritage.’ Tickets are free but must be booked. See devonassoc.org.uk/wch for more information.