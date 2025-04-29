The Holy Trinity Church resonated with soulful harmonies and community spirit on Friday evening April 25, as the Salcombe Larks marked their fifth anniversary with a special concert.
The event, supported by the Salcombe Jazz Trio, drew a full house of music enthusiasts and locals, all gathered to celebrate the group's journey and support the seaside parish.
The celebration commenced with a warm welcome as guests arrived to the soft melodies of the Salcombe Jazz Trio, setting an intimate and relaxed atmosphere.
As the evening progressed, the Salcombe Larks took centre stage, delivering a captivating performance that showcased their signature blend of classic pop, gospel, and soul.
Their rendition of "You've Got a Friend" was particularly moving, eliciting smiles and swaying from the audience.
Formed during the lockdown period, the Salcombe Larks have become a cherished part of the local music scene, known for their beautiful harmonies and heartfelt performances.
Musical director Caroline Evans, led the group through a repertoire that celebrated their journey.
The emotional impact of the night was summed up by a guest who said, "I felt really choked and so proud."
The concert not only commemorated the group's milestone but also supported a good cause. Proceeds from the evening raised £500 for the seaside parish, a generous donation warmly welcomed by the church and community.
As the final notes echoed through the church, the audience rose to their feet in a standing ovation, with enthusiastic shouts calling for an encore.
The Larks returned to the stage to perform Scarborough Fair, one of their newest additions to their repertoire, delivering an arrangement that brought the evening to a memorable and emotional close.
The Salcombe Larks can often be found performing at weddings, funerals, parties, and local events, continuing to share their love of music throughout the community.
For more information or to book the Salcombe Larks, contact Liz Hext on 07905 742421 or email [email protected]