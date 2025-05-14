Devonshire Freemasons have presented A cheque for £1,000 to Dr. Venk Suresh, Consultant Cardiologist, and other members of the Cardiology Team at Derriford hospital in Plymouth.
The Department of Cardiology at Plymouth’s Derriford hospital works exceptionally hard, treating our community throughout Devonshire, often with lifesaving surgery. In appreciation of the work done in this vital area, Devonshire freemasons have made a donation to the Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Trust, specialising in research in this area.
Dr Suresh thanked them for the donation and explained the ever-increasing demands on the Department in recent years.
Anthony Eldred, for Devonshire freemasons said :-
“We are delighted to recognize the work of Dr Suresh and his team who have helped so many patients within the west country including many members of the Masonic community.”