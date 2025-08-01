Around 130 disadvantaged families from across the county will be given help and support thanks to a grant from Devonshire Freemasons to Citizens Advice Teignbridge.
Support for Families is funded by a generous £61,000 grant from Devonshire Freemasons and will provide comprehensive advice and information to young families, including single-parent households and those living with disabilities or health conditions (including mental health) who have children up to five years old.
The project will be run by Citizens Advice Teignbridge but covers the whole Devon County Council area.
Citizens Advice Teignbridge Chief Executive, Vincent Willson, said: “We’re very grateful to Devonshire Freemasons for their generous grant. We’ll be working with some of the most disadvantaged people in our county, looking at the many reasons why people find themselves in desperate situations and helping them find solutions to their multiple issues.
“Our skilled advisers will help families with benefits advice, debt, personal finances and housing to get them into a more sustainable situation and moving forwards with their lives.”
Mr Willson added: “We want to ensure families are engaged with all the support services they need.
“Our advisers are trained to identify other support needs and to encourage clients to report sensitive issues, such as domestic abuse and refer to specialist organisations that can help.”
Nicholas Ball, Head of Devonshire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Citizens Advice Teignbridge with their hugely important service providing advice and information to some of the most vulnerable families in our community. Whether it’s housing, benefits, debt management or other issues, Citizens Advice have the expertise and experience to change lives.”
Advisers will carry out benefits checks with participants, making sure they are aware of any help they are entitled to.
Support for Families will see all the services people interact with work together, including family hubs, healthcare workers, social workers, and Citizens Advice advisers.
In the 2023/24 financial year, Citizens Advice helped 31,900 people in Devon overcome their issues worth a total value of £41.8 million in benefits claims and resolving debt issues.
