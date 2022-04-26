Disabled man’s fundraising bid for revolutionary life-changing mobility aid

Adventure-loving disabled man, Able Sharp, is on a mission to raise £20,000 for a revolutionary robotic mobility aid which will help maintain his health and allow him to fulfil his dream of dancing with his fiancee.

And residents in his village of Dartington are backing him all the way.

The 25 year old suffered a severe infection of meningitis and septicemia when he was just 21-months old and the resulting brain damage left him with spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy, bone deformity and epilepsy.

Since then he has endured years of rehabilitation to stay healthy and active and although unable to walk unaided, fearless Able lives life to the full and is always up for an adventure.

He has thrown himself out of an aeroplane to raise money for Dame Hannah Rogers special needs centre, and enjoys sit-skiing, kayaking, abseiling, microlighting, sailing, horseriding and playing with Ocean City powerchair football team.

But without essential daily exercise and physiotherapy, Able’s condition can drastically deteriorate, leaving him ever more dependent on others to help him with even the simplest of everyday tasks.

Able, of Dartington, uses many kinds of mobility equipment but key to his long-term health and independence is a Tek RMD motorised device which would allow him to stand on his own two feet.

The Tek RMD would give Able the miraculous freedom to stand independently and move around whenever and wherever he wants either indoors or outside.

And just as importantly, it would allow him to stand upright and bear weight daily, something he must do not only to maintain the strength of his bones, spine and muscles but also for the healthy function of his heart, lungs and digestion.

Not only that, the mobility aid would allow Able to fulfil his ultimate dream - to glide down the aisle with his fiancee Leanne, who is nearly six-foot tall, and dance with her in his arms.

Able has launched an ambitious GoFundMe bid to raise £20,000 for the innovative machine – described as being like a ‘Segway’ personal transporter – and is appealing for donations.

Mum Alex said: “Able depends on various equipment and mobility aids to enable him to be active and move around.

“But with these he’s either stationary in a fixed standing position or needs assistance from others to push him.

“It’s essential for Able to be up on his feet. There are so many benefits associated with weight-bearing, primarily to prevent his bones from becoming brittle, keep his muscles strong and to aid function of his lungs, heart and digestion.

“The RMD enables people to move around whilst standing up, so Able can be out and about, go to the shops or to gigs, reach everything he needs and be on the same eye level as everyone else. It’s the next best thing to walking.”

Alex thanked villagers for all their support towards Able’s fundraiser.

“Our local community has really embraced Able and given so much love and support towards the fundraiser.

“The village pub, garage and local businesses have put up posters, shared Able’s info on all their social media and are planning ways to boost his campaign.

“I am so sincerely grateful that the community have put their arms around Able.

“As his Mum it means so much to me.

“Living in Dartington, Able will never be alone. Wherever he goes he’s always welcomed with warmth and generosity.

“When Able eventually reaches his target and is zooming around in his Tek RMD, he’ll be thrilled to do a ‘victory lap’ of the village and say a huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone for making it possible!”

Last autumn, Able moved into his own specially designed apartment at Elmhirst Court, Brimhay.

His landlords, South Devon Rural Housing Association (SDR) boosted his fundraiser with a £1,000 donation.

Christine Candlish, SDR’s chief executive, said: “Able is a great example of the kind of person we had in mind when we built Elmhirst Court.

“He’s shown how much someone with learning difficulties and other issues can benefit from getting a taste of independent living, whilst remaining in the community where they have love and support.

“We’re delighted to play our part in helping Able attain his next step towards greater mobility and independence through this cutting-edge piece of kit.

“He’s a great ambassador for the disabled community and an example to us all in overcoming adversity and living life to the full.”

Able has so far raised just over £6,500 towards his target, but still has some way to go, said Alex.

“He will need all the support and donations he can to help him to stand tall on his own two feet.”