The line-up is The Dancing Beggars with sea shanties, folk singer Christie Reeves, folk with Charlie Reader, jazz from the Hot House Combo, the Dartmouth Orchestra, the Dartmouth Rock Choir, jazz and soul from Joanna Cooke, prog rock from Ruby Dawn, the Dart Festival Chorus, rock from Foreign Affairs, acoustic from Lilly Wood, soloist Rupert Egerton-Smith with Dartmouth Orchestra, a cello recital from Isabella Farleigh, roots and blues from Grizzly & The Grasshoppers, Selena Maria’s Singing Workshop for all ages, indie from Mister Pockets, The Basketeers, folk and pop from The Ellie Finnerty Band, blues rock from Montgomery Slacks, folk and Americana from Ernest Aines, folk from Wild Fenn, folk, blues, jazz and country from Out Of The Mist, the DMF Youth Festival, Music @ The Dartmouth Arms with Nick the Fish, rock, pop, alt pop and indie with Thomas Atlas, country with Katy Hurt, a workshop called Wild Birds Singing with a children’s workshop featuring Holly Ebony, Americana and blues rock with Aynsley Liste, folky indie pop, blues rock with Willie & The Bandits, worship with Chora Vespers, the Random Jazz Collective, folk with Feadog, soul and nu soul with Lyra, indie rock from Luna Gray, Felix Rosenboom & Sebastian Salveterra with a piano & cello recital, folk rock from Children of the Sun, eclectic rock from Nuthin’ But Mammals, reggae, folk and Balkan beat from Duncan Distorderly & The Scallywags, orchestral art folk with Maya’s Radio Orchestra, groove rock from Kings &Bears, acoustic with Adam Falkingham, an organ recital from Emma Gibbons, party rock from Riviera Dogs, alt folk and Americana with Holly Ebony and The Band, Sandra Smith Singing and Breathing Workshop, the Dartmouth Theatre Company, Music @ The Crab with San &The Strings, folk and roots with Barney Kenny, Latin, Balkan, jazz, ska, reggae, hip hop and Horses on the Beach, indie rock with New Again, a workshop with Joe Dostal Guitar Workshop,jazz with the Jesse Molins Organ Trio, indie from Leonian Dream, the Missin’ Tackle Sea Shanty Workshop, folk with Seamus Mckenna, classical from Abbey Brass-Brass Ensemble, Nicola Hall Bollywood Brixham Dance and Movement Workshop, blues from Stompin’ Dave & Lucy Piper Electric Duo, funk rock from Flat Moon, blues rock from The Ashley Sherlock Band, worship from Dart Festival Eucharist, classical from Kasparas Mikuzis Piano Recital, swing with The Drat Pack starring Adam Moran, indie pop from Rooskin, loop pedal flamenco from The Flamenco Thief, classical and opera from Staircase Opera- Women in Opera, psyche, rock and Americana from Ophelia’s Beard, classical piano and cello from the pupils of Jessica Heywood, Joe Dostal Jazz Guitar, Lyric Chamber Orchestra, eclectic blues with Back at Nick’s, Jazz Funk Emporium, comedy with Aubrey Blakeledge, jazz piano with Andy Quin, indie pop with Cloudi Lewis, acoustic from Ruby Bea, country with Dave Sutherland, indie folk from Bryony Dunn & The Forest, Music@ The Dolphin Inn-Joe & Zoey, classical fron Zoffany Ensemble and bluegrass from The Swamp Stomp String Band.