South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden visited Rushbrook Youth Club this Saturday to add her voice calling against its closure by Devon County Council.
Based in Totnes, Rushbrook ran a range of events where children aged between 11-16 could socialise, learn new skills, play games, and engage in meaningful conversations. With an entry fee of £1, Rushbrook’s events were immensely popular, and the centre has been described as a beacon of hope within the community.
Despite this, after Devon County Council, who own the building Rushbrook was housed in, decided to redirect funding elsewhere, the club has been forced to close. This action was taken without consulting the club or the local county councillor.
After news of Rushbrook’s closure came out, local resident, Dr Sally Murrall-Smith, launched a petition calling for the council to reverse its decision. The petition has attracted over 400 signatures and was presented to Devon County Council by Dr Murrall-Smith last Thursday.
Liberal Democrat South Devon MP, Caroline Voaden, said:
“This reckless, ill-thought-out decision once again shows that whether its youth opportunities or special educational needs, Devon County Council neither prioritises children nor understands how their decisions will limit the chances available to them.
“We need to do everything we can to provide children with safe spaces to play, to socialise, and to talk to trusted adults if needed. In today’s highly digitised world, protecting spaces that encourage real-world interactions and skills building is vital. That’s obvious to the over 400 people who’ve signed this petition; it’s shocking that Devon County Council don’t see it that way.”
Only a quarter of funding is spent on child community services now compared to 2010 across England.
Devon County Council has promised to open 10 new Family Hubs, at least one in each region of Devon, replacing previous council run children centres.