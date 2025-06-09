From Monday 9 June until Saturday 25 October, CrossCountry rail passengers face short-notice cancellations as a result of ongoing industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).
Union members at CrossCountry have voted in favour of industrial action short of a strike, impacting services on weekdays and Saturdays. Under the terms of the action, staff are not permitted to work overtime or cover shifts outside their scheduled rosters.
While the action affects multiple staff groups, the most significant disruption is expected from restrictions on Train Managers and Senior Conductors, whose limited availability will lead to an increase in short-notice cancellations throughout the network.
Richard Morris, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who will be disrupted by industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over this period, we know there will be more cancellations than usual across all routes from Monday 9 June.
“I’d ask those planning to travel to check their journey in advance, as well as on the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.”
CrossCountry, owned by Arriva UK Trains, operates one of the largest long-distance rail networks in Britain, covering over 1,500 route miles and connecting major hubs including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, and Edinburgh. With over 240 services operating daily, the operator transports more than 42 million passengers annually.
Passengers affected by disruption are encouraged to check www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-updates-information/changes-to-train-times/industrial-action for up-to-date service information, delay repay eligibility, and alternative travel options.
The RMT’s dispute centres around pay, staffing levels, and working conditions - issues that have triggered similar action across several train operating companies in recent months.
Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to remain patient as the operator works to minimise disruption during this challenging period.
