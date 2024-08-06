An exciting and ambitious woodland deal for a new 65-acre community woodland has been agreed and is going to be created in South Brent.
With the support of the Government’s Trees for Climate Land Acquisition Fund, South Hams District Council has been able to buy the site.
This is part of the District Council’s priority to tackle climate change and increase biodiversity by 20 per cent over four years.
Tree planting will start later this year with a community planting event.
Leader of South Hams District Council, Cllr Julian Brazil, says: “We are so thrilled and excited about this project.
“As an ambitious administration this is all about what we are trying to achieve.
“It emphasises our priority around the climate change and biodiversity agenda, but it does so much more. We will be working with local schools, social prescribers, and other local community groups. “It will leave a lasting legacy for the South Hams.
“We hope to plant around 25,000 trees on this site. It is the start of us planting a tree for every resident of the South Hams.”
As part of the woodland, the fields will continue to be a productive landscape, with parts of the site still being grazed. As part of the varied community proposals, an orchard and a market garden will be created in partnership with local group, Sustainable South Brent to deliver the project for their local area.
The Vice-Chair of Sustainable South Brent (SSB), Hayden Gabriel, says: “This new woodland can deliver so much for the community of South Brent and aligns precisely with SSB’s vision of creating a resilient, low-carbon community where all life thrives.
“Varied habitat creation and nature recovery in this zone of woodland, increased local food production and a natural educational resource are just some of the many advantages on offer.”
This marks the first land purchase through the Community Forest.
The next step is to share proposals with the local South Brent community at a drop-in event.
This will be held on Wednesday August 14 in the Aune Room, Old School Community Centre in South Brent from 3pm to 8pm.