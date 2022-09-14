District Councils Executive meeting cancelled in recognition of national mourning period

Wednesday 14th September 2022 2:56 pm
Share
Follaton House, South Hams District Council headquarters
Follaton House, South Hams District Council headquarters (South Hams District Council )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and in recognition of the national mourning period, South Hams District Council’s Executive meeting originally scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday 16 ) has been postponed until next week.

The meeting, in which the Executive are to discuss plans to cease the district’s garden waste service from 31 October and replace it with a paid service in the spring, will now take place on Wednesday, September 21 at 9.30 a.m.

You can watch the meeting live on the Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southhamsdistrictcouncil

Should the Executive recommend approval of the plans, they will then be deliberated for final approval at South Hams’ Full Council meeting on September 22 at 2 pm as originally planned.

More About:

South Hams District Council
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0