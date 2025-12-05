South Hams District Council are asking people if they have any information about building material waste which was fly tipped in the lay-by just off Tamerton Road in Shaugh Prior on Wednesday December 3.
Every fly tip dumped in the district is cleared up using public money, so they need your help to put a stop to it.
SHDC suspects this is the second fly tip by the same person.
Have you seen someone doing work near you who has used tarpaulins in a building renovation or building site? Perhaps you saw someone stacking bricks and wood into a vehicle.
If you can help them identify the criminal(s) involved, let them know so they can press charges against them and hold them accountable.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.