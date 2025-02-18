In November 2024 Dittiscombe Estate & Cottages completed a decarbonisation programme, offered by South Hams District Council.
This was run by a specialist consultancy group Netshift, with a view to helping South Devon businesses measure and ultimately reduce their carbon footprints through decarbonising measures.
The Estate has a been given a benchmark carbon footprint (based on a full year of records from 2023).
There is the follow up option of applying for a grant for a decarbonisation project after having completed the scheme and the Estate are hoping to apply for ground solar panels and an EV charging point for later this year.
Their 10 acre woodland, which is now 26 years old, has sequestered so much carbon that it has brought the business to a negative carbon figure.
They are now a carbon net zero business and are the first business on the scheme to gain this status.
Custodian Ruth Saunders says: "It doesn’t mean we won’t need to reduce our carbon operating emissions, but the important message is that other businesses and organisations (including charities) can look to tree planting as a way of reducing their carbon footprint through sequestration, and of course there is the added benefit for wildlife too.
“I think for the time being this is a win, win although I’m sure it has its critics. “However it’s vital that businesses and organisations get involved and on board in decarbonsation, in whatever form it takes."
To find out more about the South Hams District Council Decarbonisation Grant visit: https://tinyurl.com/msfzrt2c