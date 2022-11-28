A DOZEN enthusiastic theatre-makers from the South West have joined Theatre Royal Plymouth’s year-long training programme, Lab Company.
The scheme is aimed at those aged 18-30 from a range of backgrounds and experience, who are looking to work in the theatre industry professionally.
The Lab Company provides training, advice and mentoring, with weekly workshops held in The Lab, TRP’s space for new and emerging talent. The group will learn all aspects of theatre-making from TRP staff, various visiting companies and freelancers.
Over the next year, the group will form a theatre production company and will work towards creating a brand new performance that will be staged in The Lab next summer.
Ben Lyon-Ross, Head of Artistic Development, Engagement and Learning at Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to welcome the new Lab Company into TRP. I’m already overwhelmed by the creativity and energy that they are bringing to the programme and I can’t wait to see how they develop over this year.”
Liam Couch joined this year’s Lab Company after graduating from university. He said: “It seemed like a very exciting opportunity and something I could really put my all into and explore what I can do in theatre.
“I’ve really hit the ground running and I’m really excited to see what we can do in the months moving forward.”
Lab Company member Natasha Nwaegbe has recently finished drama school. She said: “I’m loving it, I can’t believe how quickly we’ve all gelled as a group, and I’ve loved how physical it’s been.
“I’d like to be able to grow in confidence in myself as a performer and a theatre-maker and create new friendships too.”
