South West Water (SWW) has pleaded guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption.
The case was brought by the Drinking Water Inspectorate and relates to the cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham in May 2024.
More than 140 people were confirmed to have contracted the waterborne parasite after it entered the supply network through a damaged valve.
Appearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 4, the company admitted supplying unfit water within the Littlehempston Water Supply Zone between March 31 and June 1, 2024.
The prosecution comes amid heightened scrutiny of the water industry, particularly following the broadcast of Dirty Business on Channel 4.
Caroline Voaden, MP for South Devon, which includes Brixham, said: “This time last year, the former South West Water CEO [Susan Davy] claimed customers were among the company’s top priorities. Today, they have pleaded guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption.
“This admission of guilt has been a long time coming. I am glad that SWW have owned up to their serious failures. This awful event should never have happened.
“But the mismatch between rhetoric and action plagues our broken water industry. Whether it is protecting customers or the environment, too many water firms say one thing, then do another.
“I want to thank the Drinking Water Inspectorate for bringing the case and the many campaigners who worked tirelessly to ensure the anguish they felt during the cryptosporidium outbreak was not forgotten.”
More updates to follow.
