Kingswear Historians are giving you the chance to learn about ‘3,000 years of history under the South Devon Seas’ on Monday, March 9 at 7.30pm.
In 1995 a team of amateur divers working in the Erme Estuary moved their operation to the waters off Salcombe due to bad weather.
Little did they know that weekend, their lives were about to be changed, and the history books rewritten with the discovery of three shipwrecks.
For the last 22 years’ work has continued on what the British Museum has described as the most important maritime discovery of the Bronze Age period in the world, proving for the first-time trade between the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Lying next to the Bronze Age wreck is a 17th Century cannon site described as the richest wreck carrying Islamic Gold in Northern Europe.
The team can now proudly boast that they now have their finds displayed in three cabinets at the British Museum and show cases at Plymouth Art Gallery and Exeter Museum.
In the years prior to South Devon the team dived on many treasure and historic wreck sites around the British Isles.
The talk covers four shipwrecks from different time periods in one area of the seabed.
The speaker Ron Howell is the secretary of the South West Maritime Archaeological Group the team who made the discovery.
Ron has been diving for over fifty years after leaving the Royal Navy and is the man responsible for the amazing discoveries after breaking the surface on that day in 1995 with his hands clutching gold coins, nuggets and jewellery in his gloves, the rest is history.
The South West Maritime Archeological Group consists of all amateur divers except for one member,Dave Parham, who is the appointed archaeologist and works as a lecturer on Marine Archaeology at Bournemouth University.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.