GRITTING drivers have been busy across Devon overnight as the big freeze continues across the county.
With road surface temperatures falling below -4C, gritters have headed out on all of the county’s main precautionary gritting routes and they carried out a further treatment at 2am.
At 3am Devon Alert tweeted: ‘Our Gritters are out across Devon for the next few hours.
‘Please drive according to the conditions and leave extra time for your journey. Remember Ice could still form on treated roads, footways and cycleways.’
Another Yellow Weather Warning has been issued by the Met Office for the potential of ice causing disruption until 10am today.
Devon County Council's highways team is supporting Devon and Cornwall Police advice to avoid non-essential travel. If you have to travel, please take extra care and allow plenty of time for your journey.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: ‘Please be alert to the possibility of icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.
‘Our gritter drivers have been carrying out repeat treatments every day this week. They’re out in challenging conditions, but they can’t treat every road, and minor roads could be hazardous.
The County Council reminds everyone of the following advice:
• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming;
• Allow additional time for your journey;
• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions;
• If you have vulnerable or elderly neighbours, think about how they could possibly be helped through the cold spell;
• Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long-term illness or are 65 or over. The NHS has more information on staying healthy during cold weather;
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions and ensure you are stocked with food and medications.
To check on any current school closures visit https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/
For more information and travel advice visit our winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitter and Facebook.