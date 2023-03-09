Hayley Stokes, Founder of the HRSA, said: "Horses and Road Safety Awareness began as a group to let riders share their experiences of riding on the road. Over the years we have supported many people through the trauma of injury and the loss of their beloved companions. We use social media to encourage safe driving around horses and livestock using the roads, and to educate riders on how to ride out safely. The damage to humans, horses and cars can be catastrophic when an incident occurs and it never needs to. "By working cooperatively with the BHS and local council we hope to at least make drivers aware of their actions and the law. We want drivers, cyclists and riders to work together and find compassion for each other to make the road a safer place for everyone to enjoy. The posters are there to protect everyone. Thank you to Devon County Council for supporting the Dead Slow Campaign."