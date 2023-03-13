Atisha Mullin of Buckfastleigh has been banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency after failing to provide police with a blood specimen.
The 36-year-old of Ducks Pond Close pleaded guilty to failing to provide the sample at Torquay Custody Suite on 9 January 2023.
Newton Abbot Magistrates sentenced him to a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and issued a fine of £50, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and £85 costs.
Mullin also admitted driving a motor vehicle at Fairy Lane, Buckfastleigh on January 9 without a driving licence or insurance.
No separate penalty was issued for these two offences.