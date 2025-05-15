Bank Holiday weekend sees the return of Prawle Fair. Held in and around the bunting-clad village green on Sunday 25th May, it is one of the highlights of the East Prawle calendar with families and visitors coming from near and far to enjoy some good old-fashioned fun.
The event begins at 12.30pm with the traditional “Raising of the Glove” ceremony which, according to legend, signifies free trade and clemency from prosecution during the event. This year, Lesley Webber of the famous Pig’s Nose Inn will be doing the honours.
For children, there are beautifully-painted, traditional swing boats and a sweet little train for the very youngest. Bash the rat, a bouncy castle, coconut shy and a human fruit machine will keep them happy. There will also be prizes for the best costumes in the Fancy Dress competition so do bring them along in their favourite outfits!
All age groups will be getting competitive at the Test Your Strength attraction with many an entrant willing themselves to swing that hammer and ding that bell! For less exhausting pursuits, head to the plant stall or the bric-a-brac table where you’re sure to pick up a bargain. The homemade cake stall is, unsurprisingly, always a big draw as is the Tombola. Local singers, The Chillers will be serenading the crowds.
A variety of food stalls will have something to please everyone: burgers on the barbecue, pizzas and the ever-popular tea tent providing delicious homemade cakes and cream teas.
Funds from Prawle Fair are used to support the Community Hall and a variety of local good causes; the villagers of East Prawle really appreciate the support from visitors to the Fair so do go along for a fantastic day out!