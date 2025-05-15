All age groups will be getting competitive at the Test Your Strength attraction with many an entrant willing themselves to swing that hammer and ding that bell! For less exhausting pursuits, head to the plant stall or the bric-a-brac table where you’re sure to pick up a bargain. The homemade cake stall is, unsurprisingly, always a big draw as is the Tombola. Local singers, The Chillers will be serenading the crowds.