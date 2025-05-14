Last week, Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, visited Boringdon Primary School, where she met with Headteacher Mr. Stace, alongside pupils and staff members.
The visit provided an invaluable opportunity to observe the positive and dynamic learning environment fostered within the school’s classrooms.
During the visit, Mr. Stace outlined plans for the development of a new school nursery, as part of the Government’s school-based nursery expansion which will be established on site.
Ms. Smith welcomed this initiative, highlighting its potential to offer enhanced educational opportunities for local families with preschool-aged children.
Ms. Smith was also impressed by the introduction of the new House system, as well as the evident sense of pride, exemplified by the ‘Team Boringdon’ t-shirts.
She commended both staff and students for cultivating a supportive and inspiring school culture.
Reflecting on her visit, Ms. Smith said:
“Visiting Boringdon Primary School was a truly uplifting experience.
The dedication demonstrated by staff and the enthusiasm shown by pupils were both remarkable and it is heartening to see how Boringdon Primary continues to evolve, ensuring that every child feels valued and supported.
I particularly look forward to seeing how the new nursery will provide even greater opportunities for families in the area.
My sincere thanks to everyone for the warm welcome and for sharing the fantastic work happening within the school.”
On their website they say: ‘We have an excellent team of staff who work incredibly hard to ensure that the children receive a first class education.
We treat every child as an individual and strive to help them to reach their personal potential in terms of social, physical, emotional, academic, spiritual, moral and cultural development.’
“At Boringdon Primary School we ensure that through our school ethos, daily school life, relationships, vision, values, rules, curriculum and teaching we relentlessly promote tolerance and respect for all cultures, faiths and lifestyles.’