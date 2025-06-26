Outstanding phonics results are being celebrated across several schools within Education South West (ESW), showcasing the power of early reading instruction and the impact of high-quality teaching.
Pupils at Christow and East Allington primary schools had an amazing 100% pass rate in the national Year 1 Phonics Screening Check, a statutory assessment designed to test children’s ability to decode words using phonics. Kingsbridge Primary School and Blackawton Primary School also demonstrated strong performance with scores of 90% and 92% respectively.
The phonics screening check is designed to identify pupils who need extra support with their phonics learning. If a child does not meet the expected standard, they have the opportunity to retake the check at the end of Year 2.
Special recognition also goes to Wynstream Primary School, where 100% of pupils met the expected standard by the end of Year 2. With 60% of the cohort experiencing disadvantage and many pupils starting below age-related expectations, this milestone highlights the school's commitment to equity, inclusion and relentless ambition for every child.
The phonics screening check assesses pupils on 40 words, including real and pseudo-words, to confirm decoding skills. Research consistently shows that a strong foundation in phonics supports long-term literacy and academic achievement.
The trust remains focused on raising outcomes for all pupils, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and will continue investing in evidence-based approaches like phonics to ensure every child can read confidently and fluently.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “These results reflect the incredible dedication of our teachers and support staff, as well as the resilience of our young pupils. Achieving 100% in several schools is a shining example of what’s possible when belief, ambition, and expert teaching come together.”
