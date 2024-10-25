Children at HDC Nursery Dartmouth can regularly be seen out and about in their local community.
They recently visitedThe Fleet Care Home to celebrate the 105th birthday of resident Joan Hannaford.
The children took gifts of hand-made cards and flowers to the care home to celebrate with Joan and her friends and joined residents with games, stories, birthday cake and of course a rapturous rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’!
Nursery Manager, Natasha Slade commented, “The children love to visit the residents at The Fleet Care Home, where they forge meaningful relationships between the generations. “Discovery of the world around us is an important part of our curriculum so all of our outings are filled with exploration and practical life skills, but this particular visit was a real honour to celebrate a remarkable lady.
“We had such a lovely morning and the team at The Fleet were wonderful hosts as always.”