Pupils from Dartmouth Academy have been exploring the future of their local environment through an innovative art and environmental project alongside students from King Edward VI Community College and local artists.
The initiative, organised through Education South West, encouraged young people to connect with the landscapes around them and express their experiences through creative work.
As part of the project, pupils visited Beesands, where they discussed the impact of recent storm damage and the cost of coastal repairs.
The visit was followed by a series of Forest School-style activities designed to deepen their connection with nature, including fire-making, archery, craft sessions, and mud kitchen activities.
Drawing on those experiences, pupils worked in groups to create mixed-media artworks imagining what the local landscape might look like in 50 years’ time.
Their ideas were then presented to fellow students and representatives from the local National Landscape team, who are collecting young people’s views as part of a wider environmental consultation.
Many of the pupils’ visions shared common themes: a rural landscape with fewer buildings, less concrete, and reduced human impact, alongside a stronger focus on sustainability and self-sufficient communities.
Nicola Perrott said: “This project has been a fantastic way for our pupils to connect with the environment around them and express their creativity.”
She added it had been inspiring to see the pupils’ enthusiasm and ideas take shape as they applied the skills and thinking developed through the school’s Art and Design curriculum.
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said the project showed how creativity could help young people engage more deeply with environmental issues.
“This project demonstrates how art can be a powerful tool for exploring environmental themes, developing both practical skills and critical thinking.
“By collaborating with local artists and fellow students, our young people are learning to see, interpret, and respond to their surroundings in a meaningful way, experiences that will stay with them long beyond the classroom."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.