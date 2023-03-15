CHILDREN and young people, eligible for benefit-related free school meals, have the chance to take part in four days of exciting activities during the Easter Holidays.
Once again parents and guardians have the chance to apply for their child to take part in Devon County Council's (DCC) government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme.
The programme, for eligible five to 16-year-olds, provides free activities and healthy meals during school holidays.
This year DCC has teamed up with more than 50 activity providers across Devon to offer a very wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.
For instance, sports and games on offer include dodgeball, paddle boarding, bowling, kayaking, canoeing, badminton, table tennis, mountain biking, football, rugby, tennis, hockey, athletics, cricket, rounders and basketball.
Other activities include arts and crafts, fun with food sessions, the floor is lava, educational worksheets and quizzes, outdoor treasure hunts and board games.
Some providers are also offering special visits from storytellers, magicians, and animals for example, which are sure to appeal to younger primary-age children.
There is an increase this year of places for secondary age range, with exciting activities available in some areas
All the activities are fully funded, and all come with a healthy meal provided.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for children's services, said: “For many families school holidays can be a difficult and stressful time. With families struggling with the cost-of-living crises and rising food prices with children at home food costs can quickly mount up.
“We know, from our previous Holiday Activities and Food programmes, how much children and young people value this time, and we're delighted to be working with even more providers this year.
"Please have a look at our website (https://www.devon.gov.uk/educationandfamilies/document/haf-providers-easter-2023/#introduction ) to see what’s happening near you.”
Parents or guardians of eligible children will have received a unique HAF code from their school or direct into their mailbox. Please give this to your chosen HAF provider.
Please note spaces are limited.