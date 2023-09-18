Dartington Trust has confirmed courses at its Schumacher College will go ahead as planned this term, amid chaos and confusion last week when students arrived from around the globe to find courses had been postponed.
Dartington Trust runs the progressive college for ecological masters courses on its estate.
Last week interim CEO Robert Fedder said during the summer Dartington Trust undertook a review of its entire operations, due to financial challenges.
Following the chaos, a spokesperson for Dartington Trust confirmed the Schumacher courses will now begin as planned.
They said: “This follows the resolution of some of the issues which led to the postponement of the start of a small number of courses. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this challenging situation caused to students and their families, and we look forward to them starting their studies.
“We’ve been working intensively with our partners and stakeholders to resolve the issues which arose last week.
“The Trust continues to formulate realistic options for a way forward for Schumacher College and these options are now being progressed to test feasibility.
“Although this work is still ongoing, we’re confident it’s no longer necessary to ‘pause’ learning.
“We’d like to thank our partners and stakeholders for their support which has enabled us to reduce the course postponement to just one day.
“All other courses, events and activities which are scheduled will continue as planned.”