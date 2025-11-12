A South Devon College academic has been appointed to a new government expert advisory group aimed at reforming further education (FE) teacher training.
Dr Katy Hensby, who is Senior Head of Faculty, Professional and Community Education, is one of 13 experts handpicked by the Department for Education to help reform further education (FE) training and development.
Dr Hensby, who has worked at South Devon College for 15 years, said: “I feel very privileged to be asked to have a voice in the arena that I am so incredibly passionate about.”
The expert advisory group will provide advice on the development of new statutory guidance on curriculum content standards for FE initial teacher training programmes, helping to ensure that all teacher training programmes are underpinned by robust evidence of what works.
Having trained and qualified as a secondary school PE teacher, Dr Hensby is now passionate about supporting teachers to have the best experience they can, and she says being selected for the expert advisory group is recognition of the work being done at South Devon College.
“The approach and the strategy the College has to train high-quality practitioners is a testament to them for me being selected,” she said.
DR Hensby says that, as a sector, generally, FE teacher training has been ignored for too long, with ministers focusing on primary and secondary school teacher training and that this is a welcome development for teacher education.
“We need to make sure that every person who wants to train as a teacher in the FE sector has access to high-quality training to support them to be the best teacher and best education practitioner they can possibly be. And I am passionate about upholding that quality,” she added.
Dr Hensby says that the FE sector values the industry experience that FE teachers have. “We need our teachers to share this experience with students utilising the most current and most relevant skill sets so that when they complete their courses, they are ready for the workplace.”
Dr Hensby takes up this new role with immediate effect.
