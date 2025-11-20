Members of the RNLI Salcombe volunteer crew recently demonstrated their commitment to achieving the highest standards of competency.
Several crew members completed demanding assessments, successfully attaining the qualifications required for their respective positions:
- Chris Mantle qualified as ALB Crew Tier 2.
- Andy Wheeler achieved certification as an ALB Navigator.
Other crew members have continued their development in various aspects of boat handling.
Chris Turns and James Cooper are progressing through their ALB Coxswain training programme, while Steve Walters is advancing in his ALB navigation training.
A spokesperson said: “Thanks also to the crew members who dedicated their time to support those participating in the passes.
“Congratulations to all involved for their dedication to enhancing their knowledge and expertise, thereby ensuring the ongoing excellence and future readiness of RNLI Salcombe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.