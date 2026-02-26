The second part of this series - written and researched by Tim Jennings, Elizabeth Jennings’s nephew - shows a remarkable act of generosity taking shape through a series of letters exchanged across the globe.
This correspondence between Elizabeth Jennings and the Plymouth Guild of Social Services reveals not only the meticulous planning required to gift such an "exquisite property," but also serves as a reminder of the conditions outlined for the exchange.
September 21, 1964, from C. J. Woodrow (J.P.), chairman of The Plymouth Guild of Social Services, a voluntary association for personal service and the common good: “I was delighted to have the opportunity earlier this week of visiting your home accompanied by Dr. Hammond, Mrs Foster and Mr Rossetti.
“May I express straight away the joy and wonder I felt at hearing that you and your mother were proposing to donate your exquisite property Woodcot to the trustees of the Shillitoe Bequest for the purposes of that trust subject to the stipulations which were outlined to me. May I further say how pleased and proud we should be to receive such a very generous and unique gift. My colleagues and I will, of course, respect all your wishes in transfer, by your gift, of Woodcot, and assure you that it will always be treated with loving care and protection. I hope to have the pleasure of meeting you and your Mother on your return from Australia [June, 1965], meanwhile no doubt we shall be hearing from your solicitors… yours very sincerely C. J. Woodrow”
October 4, 1964, Elizabeth’s reply from sister Margaret and her husband’s home at 13 Heyington Place, Toorak in Melbourne: “There will be many points to be settled before your plan can be carried out, but if you and I are both agreed that it is a practical idea then we can start thinking of ways and means.
“As I see it, the next move is to ascertain if planning permission would be granted for alterations to the house as necessary and permission given to build a smaller house [Old Vinery] in the grounds for my Mother and I to occupy… I can do nothing about this from Australia but I am quite willing for you to make some quiet enquiries as to the possibilities in this direction if you are wanting to get a little further with things.
“Very little can be done until I return to Devon in the Spring of 1965 but I will write to my solicitor and ask him to arrange something so that this plan can be carried out eventually should planning permission be available. I mentioned my idea to Mr Charles Fawcett (of Messrs Stephenson Harwood & Tatham, Saddlers Hall, Gutter Lane, Cheapside, London EX2) before I left England, but only very briefly. Mr Fawcett approves of the general plan but requires time to go into the question fully… before advising me on matters. This is of course very necessary but I think things can be satisfactorily arranged in due course.”
October 9, 1964, Mr Woodrow replies: “Dr. Hammond considers that it may well be two to three years before the number of residents who qualify under Mr Shillitoe’s Bequest exceeds the generous space already available in this beautiful house.”
Notice how efficiently the postal service used to work.
