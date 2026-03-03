The best rural businesses from across the South West England have been shortlisted for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards.
Thousands of public nominations have been whittled down to a final thirty and two of the pubs come from the South Hams.
Customers and patrons can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites.
The winners will be announced mid April and will go forward to represent the South West England to be considered for the national championship of the coveted 'Rural Oscars' at the House of Lords champions’ reception on July 8.
The businesses are judged on a range of criteria, including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local produce, and the energy and diversity of their business.
The ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 19th year, and are a vital way of celebrating rural businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.
There are five categories: ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.
The best pub category includes the Horse and Groom in Bittaford and the Cornwood Inn.
Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Once more, we have been blown away by the number of nominations this year.
“So many amazing businesses have been sent in by the public.
“Every business has an important story to tell - it’s so important that they are recognised.
“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses, and not just their produce or services.
“At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can.
“When you have voted, please share the link with friends and families.”
