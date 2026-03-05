Devon and Cornwall Police are organising a number of events in the South Hams over the next few days so you can chat to them face to face.
There are regular opportunities to speak to them about any concerns you may have, as well as picking up some crime prevention advice.
On Friday, March 6 between 10am-11am officers will be at Totnes Methodist Church in Fore Street Totnes and on the same day from 3pm you can meet some of the team at The Watermark, Leonards Road Ivybridge.
On Sunday, March 8 at 3pm you can chat to cops at Stoke Fleming Village Shop & Post Office and on Monday, March 9 from 10am you can catch officers at Whitestrand car park in Salcombe.
Later this month they will have more engagement events in Torcross, Modbury, Kingsbridge, Dartmouth and Ivybridge.
