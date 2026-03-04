A Kingsbridge lead singer powered his band into the next round of Britain’s Got Talent with a high-energy rock twist on a pop classic.
Joshua Vaughan — known on stage as JV — fronted his band SOS during their audition in Blackpool at the end of 2025, declaring boldly: “We’re going to go heavier than any boyband ever.”
What followed was a flawless, high-octane performance of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys, transformed into a punchy rock anthem that brought the audience to its feet.
The band’s stage presence, tight bond, and confident musicianship immediately excited the crowd as SOS delivered their explosive take on the 90s hit.
Following the performance, Judge Simon Cowell suggested the group might consider committing to becoming a cover band, warning of the risks that can come with focusing on original material.
However, he ultimately joined his fellow judges in backing the band, earning SOS four yeses and a place in the next round of the competition.
SOS is made up of Sparx on lead guitar, Josh on drums, Ash on bass guitar, and JV as lead vocalist.
While the band is now based in Bournemouth, JV is originally from Kingsbridge.
He attended Kingsbridge Primary School and Kingsbridge Community College, before getting a degree in Music Technology at Plymouth University.
The band performs at festivals and live music events across the UK and is particularly passionate about supporting grassroots live music venues.
Closer to home, JV and the band have often performed locally, including appearances at Kingsbridge Fair Week.
Their audition took place in Blackpool late last year, but until the episode aired recently, the band had to keep the outcome a closely guarded secret.
Speaking about the experience, Sparx described the audition day as “exhilarating”, adding that “the entire BGT crew were welcoming and supportive throughout.”
JV said the band hopes to progress further in the competition and use the national platform to showcase their original music to a wider audience.
You can listen to SOS original music here, or follow their journey across most social media platforms.
