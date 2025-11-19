The Aspiring Scholars Programme is an initiative at Ivybridge Community College to help nurture academic curiosity, confidence, and ambition in their students.
It supports selected students across Key Stages 3, 4 and 5, offering a range of workshops designed to broaden horizons, build key skills, and provide insight into future academic pathways.
Throughout the year, students will explore topics such as critical thinking, public speaking, creative problem-solving, STEM challenges, and routes into higher education, including guidance around prestigious universities and competitive courses.
Workshops take place after school on Wednesdays or Thursdays.
Older students also receive more advanced sessions on areas such as personal statements, academic interviews, and admissions tests, helping them understand what lies ahead.
