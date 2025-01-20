Elaine Gray from Torquay is 102 years old and has been holidaying in the South Hams all her life as her father had a house in Hope Cove which the family still own.
Over the last few years she has been raising funds for a number of good causes, mostly by kayaking.
It started in 2019 when Elaine was 97 and knitted poppies to raise funds for the RBL poppy appeal.
The following year was the first Covid lockdown and she was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to use her age to fundraise and wanted to use her kayaking skills for this so in November 2021 at age 99 she kayaked from Turf Locks towards the motorway bridge at Exeter on the Exeter Canal for Devon Partnership NHS trust and raised over £2000.
The following year in July 2022 she paddled to raise funds for Bristol Children’s Hospital where one of her great grandchildren had had an amazing operation.
This was on Decoy Lake in Newton Abbot, she was still aged 99. This also raised over £2000
Elaine’s grandson Jeff is a member of Salcombe Lifeboat crew and she wanted to raise some funds for them coming up to their 200 anniversary so kayaked from Whitestrand down to South Sands in September 2023 aged almost 101 and having asked the lifeboat for support, around 20 other boats followed with her granddaughter and great-grandson paddling behind.
Most recently last August at 101 Elaine kayaked at Hope Cove raising £1,050 for Hope Cove Lifeboat.
Elaine said: “I like to paddle my kayak although I can only do it occasionally.
“Around four people are needed to get me in and out of the kayak.
“I may have ago again this summer but will wait and see how I feel.”