South Hams District Council are carrying out a survey supporting people to walk, wheel and cycle.
This survey is part of a joint project between South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council.
Cycling UK and Phil Jones Associates are working on behalf of the councils to understand the barriers that local people face and identify solutions that will be the most beneficial for improving quality of life and protecting the environment.
Your responses to this survey will be processed by Cycling UK and no individually identifiable data will be shared with any other organisation. Cycling UK is committed to protecting and respecting the personal data that they hold.
If you have questions or would like to complain about how they might use your data you can contact Cycling UK’s Data Protection Officer: [email protected]
To take part in the survey visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DevonTravel