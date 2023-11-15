An Energy Fair is arriving in Kingsbridge on Saturday November 18, at Harbour House and on the Kingsbridge Quay, which will have educational gazebos.
The fair has been organised by Kingsbridge Area Sustainability Group, which is a collective of local organisations and groups made up of: Kingsbridge Climate Action, Greener East Allington, Wild About Loddiswell, Buckland Tout Saints PC, Buckland/Bantham/Thurlestone Sustainability, Sustainable Malborough & South Hams and Kingsbridge Town Council. This is their their first group event and it will aim to educate people on sustainable ways to use energy and discuss options for their homes. It is completely free of charge.
A spokesperson for the event said: "If you're thinking about renewable energy for your home - for instance installing solar panels, or a heat pump and are wondering how much it's going to cost to install? How much it will save you? Who might be a reliable company to install it? If there is anyone with a thermal imaging camera who can survey your house? If there are grants or loans available to help fund the work? Or you have any other questions, then this is an event not to miss."
There will be creative activities provided by Seadreams Education for children, or they can have a go on a smoothie bike, so there will be plenty to keep them entertained .
Janey Syrett’s Feast Kitchen will also be there with delicious locally sourced food, which will be outside Harbour House.
Installers (Mole Energy and Eco-Traders) will be conducting talks and visitors can speak with them on their stalls. Local householders will be sharing their experiences of the installation of solar panels and heat pumps. Representatives from South Dartmoor Community Energy and Lendology will be on hand to give practical advice about renewables, home energy efficiency, finance and affordability. Dr Juliette Jackson of Seadream Education will also be giving a talk, demonstrating thermal imaging cameras and providing fun, creative and interactive activities. A representative from South Milton Climate and Nature Action Group will also be talking about their thermal imaging camera and the survey service they provide to residents in their parish.
Energy and conservation themed artwork by local students will also be on display.
The event has been funded by contributions from District and County Councillors and Kingsbridge Climate Action.