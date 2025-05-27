The English Riviera Airshow 2025 is set to go ahead this weekend - which kickstarts the UK’s Airshow season.
Despite qualms about spending, last years airshow was a roaring success, and drew in huge crowds.
As well as spectacular flying displays from the likes of the RAF Red Arrows and RAF Typhoon, visitors can take in all the fun of the fair with plenty of rides and carnival stalls on Paignton Green.
The annual event is free to attend and an all-round grand day out for the family to enjoy.
Parking is available for £25 at Quay West Car Park, or premium parking is located at Colin Road, Hyde Road and Victoria for £35.
Alternatively, Paignton Railway Station is a short walk from the show grounds or Stagecoach buses are available.