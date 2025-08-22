Eat Totnes will be staged on Sunday August 31 between 10am and 4pm at Steamer Quay.
You can buy local food & drink direct from the producers in a welcoming environment.
The stewards will be on hand to provide advice and guidance
It is dog friendly and the whole family are welcome
The event is fully accessible for buggies, scooters and pushchairs
You’ll find a wide range of vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, alcohol free food & drink.
The festivals are designed to provide for all dietary choices.
Ethics & traceability are standard.
You get to meet the makers and find out all you want to know
There will be a wide-range of free entertainment including DJs, buskers, strolling characters, performances and playfulness
Free entry - no pre-booking or reserving tickets
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.